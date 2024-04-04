DAYS' Eric Martsolf on NuTate Leo Howard: "He’s Older, But He Plays Younger"

Eric Martsolf, Leo Howard

Days of Our Lives newbie Leo Howard (Tate) is settling in to Salem just fine, according to Eric Martsolf, who plays Tate's father Brady. In an interview with Michael Fairman TV, Martsolf opened up about the soap's new addition.

RELATED: Days of Our Lives' Tate Recast With Leo Howard

Tate's previous portrayer, Jamie Martin Mann, exited the show to attend college full-time. Of the recast, Martsolf commented:

I just did a post on Instagram, because I saw that Jamie Martin Mann had liked and hearted a post about Leo Howard coming on the show. I just thought that was so classy of him. That’s the way it’s supposed to be, 'This is the new guy. Embrace him. He’s good. I’ve met him. He is a good guy.' It’s about handing off the character baton sometimes, sort to speak. I was really proud of those guys. I reached out to Jamie. He just wants to go to college and be a student. I understand that. That’s important.

Fairman asked Martsolf whether it's difficult to create a fresh dynamic with another actor in the part of Tate, given he'd already established a working relationship with Mann. Martsolf responded:

Leo Howard has been in the industry for a while, with some very good credits to his name. He brings a certain charisma to this role that I think people are really going to love. And yes, he’s older, but he plays younger, and he has that ability and he’s pulling it off brilliantly.

Howard is 26, while Mann is 20. Martsolf added of Howard: