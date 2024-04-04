Jon Lindstrom

Terry gives Tracy her physical and then recommends a referral to Kevin for possible depression. Tracy claims she has a full life and isn't depressed but does mention grief for Luke's death. Terry commiserates but thinks maybe Tracy needs to be a bit more active.

Olivia calls Cody to let him know Dante is being released but Sasha answers the phone instead. Olivia asks for her help in getting a meal ready for everyone and Sasha agrees to help. Cody is thrilled when Sasha tells him, and he appreciates what she's doing for them.

Tracy talks to Cody about getting back on a horse and riding again. Sasha runs into Tracy and is grateful she went to bat for her at Deception but realized she needed something else.

Olivia shows up with a dish and wonders who made it. Sasha mentions the chicken was bad, so she made something else for Dante instead. Olivia is thrilled and is grateful for Sasha's help.

Curtis walks himself into Bobbie's with Trina's help and to happy applause from those watching. Felicia offers her congratulations and Trina tells him how proud she is of him. Curtis talks to Trina about being helpless when he was in the wheelchair. He says it made him realize no one should be made to feel small. Curtis notices she's distracted and Trina talks about how much she misses Spencer. He tells her it will take time and patience and promises she'll love again.

Josslyn asks Trina about student housing, but she doesn't know what her fall plans will be. Josslyn offers to wait before making a decision to replace her roommate. Dex shows up at Bobbie's, but Josslyn has no interest in waiting on him, until Curtis reminds her it's her job today.

Josslyn serves Dex and sees his PCPD application form, but she thinks it's a crazy idea. Dex says they'll accept his military service instead of a college degree and he just has to pass the written test. Josslyn says it will make him more of a target for Sonny. Dex brings up medical school, but Josslyn says she's been rethinking becoming a doctor. She doesn't want to work that hard for people who aren't good. Dex brings up Cyrus and she storms off.

Blaze apologizes to Kristina for not telling her about the Face of Deception job. Kristina says she would have thought Blaze would tell her big news like that. Blaze says the deal was done rather quickly and swears she wasn't keeping it from Kristina. Blaze says she hopes it will help her music career and isn't sure she'll fit in, but Kristina reassures her. Blaze mentions her mother wants her to keep her private life private and asks if that's a problem for her. Kristina says so long as they are honest with each other and thinks it would be good for her career. Blaze says Kristina makes her happy.

Laura and Alexis meet with Terry to show her a contract to put city employees on a health care plan. Terry signs the document and Alexis hands her a written comment to post in The Invader but Terry isn't happy with it. Alexis agrees to differ with the hospital's PR team.

Portia is not happy to see Heather's restraints have been removed and reminds the guard she's to be supervised at all times. Kevin runs a neurological test on Heather, and she complains about having to return to prison.

Kevin asks what she would do if she could do anything she wanted. Heather says she would give flowers to Sasha for killing Brando. She says if she had money, she would buy a house so she could have a yard where Ace could play. Heather gets tearful and says she doesn't like torturing herself with things that are impossible.

Laura apologizes for not visiting Heather more often. Heather wants to make small talk about Ace, but Laura shuts her down. Heather brings up the disaster of her life and tearfully wonders what she's done.

Kevin tells Portia he sees a change in Heather since the surgery, but Portia isn't interested since she almost lost Trina because of Heather.

Kevin asks Alexis for legal advice about Heather and tells her about the cobalt poisoning. Alexis mentions post conviction relief and says the case could be reopened. Portia, who was eavesdropping, begs Alexis not to let Heather skate on multiple homicide charges.

Laura joins them and says she notices a change in Heather, but Portia reminds them all she is a murderer. Alexis says Kevin was only asking her opinion but Portia yells at her saying she's not a lawyer anymore. Portia says she's had to deal with Heather 24/7 and will fight Alexis and anyone else who wants her released.

