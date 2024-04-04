Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: A Disguised Jordan Watches Nikki

The Young and the Restless Recap for April 3, 2024
Melody Thomas Scott, Colleen Zenk

Melody Thomas Scott, Colleen Zenk

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Nikki arrives at Society to meet Jack. Tessa is the host that morning and escorts her to a table (Did anyone else know she worked at Society… did the music career crash?). After Nikki takes her seat, she asks Tessa about the move to their new house. Tessa says they’re getting it together quickly. She and Mariah have vowed to declutter. Just then, a very suspicious person enters and moves towards the bar. Tessa thanks Nikki and Victor for letting her and Mariah stay at the tack house. Nikki says they loved being around the preciousness of a new baby, as the random man (Jordan!) listens in. 

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Mariah and Tessa Buy a House

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_1416
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Jordan Holds Nikki at Gunpoint

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0420
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Aunt Jordan’s Disguise Fools Claire and Kyle

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2005
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Jordan Uses Seth to Get to Nikki

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1038
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Claire Preps Nikki for a Family Reunion

By Joshua BaldwinComment