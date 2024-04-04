Melody Thomas Scott, Colleen Zenk

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Nikki arrives at Society to meet Jack. Tessa is the host that morning and escorts her to a table (Did anyone else know she worked at Society… did the music career crash?). After Nikki takes her seat, she asks Tessa about the move to their new house. Tessa says they’re getting it together quickly. She and Mariah have vowed to declutter. Just then, a very suspicious person enters and moves towards the bar. Tessa thanks Nikki and Victor for letting her and Mariah stay at the tack house. Nikki says they loved being around the preciousness of a new baby, as the random man (Jordan!) listens in.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Mariah and Tessa Buy a House

