Frank Grillo Joins Second Season of Tulsa King

Frank Grillo

Frank Grillo is going to Tulsa. Grillo has signed on to star in season two of the Sylvester Stallone-headlined Paramount+ drama Tulsa King. The series centers on Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone), a New York mafia capo of the Invernizzi family who has just been released from prison after serving 25 years and is exiled by the boss of his family to create a new operation in Tulsa, OK. Soon, Dwight creates his own family and discovers the Invernizzi family he's loyal to doesn't seem to have his best interests at heart.

Deadline is reporting Grillo, who got his start in television on Guiding Light as Hart Jessup, will play Kansas City mobster Bill Bevilaqua, who has ties to Tulsa. Season two of Tulsa King hits Paramount+ this fall and the first season can be viewed on the streaming app now or on CBS this summer.