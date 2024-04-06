Sean Kanan

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Deacon enters the crematorium to find what appears to be a cardboard box with Sheila’s name on it. The cremation technician enters and asks about the memorial service. He asks Deacon to confirm the name of the deceased and asks him to sign the paperwork (shouldn’t this be done by a family member?). The technician takes the paperwork and tells Deacon he’s sorry for his loss.

Later in the episode, Deacon pushes the button to turn on the fire (really?) and the body begins to move forward. As it becomes immersed by the fire, the sheet pulls back and Deacon sees the corpse’s feet. He sees TEN TOES! He yells out “TEN TOES” and yells for the technician to shut down the cremation furnace as he continues to say, “TEN TOES!”

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Deacon Hosts Sheila’s Memorial

