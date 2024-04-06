Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of April 8-12, 2024

Stacy Haiduk, Arianne Zucker

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) runs into John (Drake Hogestyn) at the penthouse and gives him a solid punch to the shoulder.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) walks into the DiMera living room and finds Holly (Ashley Puzemis) giggling with Rachel (Finley Rose Slater). She promptly tells her to stay away from her daughter! Later, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) confronts Kristen about going after Holly. They go OFF on each other and THROW DOWN before EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) arrives to break them up.

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) tells Everett (Blake Berris) he’s been identified as Robert Stein. His eyes narrow and his voice grows cold as he says, “Don’t you ever call me that again.”

Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) hit up the Horton cabin for their honeymoon hijinks. As they are getting nekkid and down to business, they are interrupted by an uninvited guest.

What are you looking forward to next week?