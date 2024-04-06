Ashley Puzemis

On today's Days of Our Lives recap:

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: The role of Tate Black is now being played by Leo Howard.

Tate emerges to find Brady in the living room. He’s thrilled to be home but can’t believe he’s been away for three months. Brady asks about his time with his friends the night before. Tate lies by not telling him he was with Holly.

Brady wants Tate to know how proud he is of him despite everything he’s been through. He thinks learning from mistakes builds character and wants him to start to put everything in the past. Tate reluctantly agrees and goes on to say how nervous he is about going back to school. Just then, Tate says he wants to leave and visit his actual friends. Brady pushes and Tate lies, once again. After he exits, Brady looks like he knows what his son is doing.

DiMera Mansion: Nicole and Holly discuss her physical therapy. Holly wants to know if she can have her phone back and go out on her own. Nicole says no and Holly retreats to her room.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: EJ is on the phone with Mr. Shin discussing the loss of Li. They move on to discussing Stefan and why he was arrested. He assures Mr. Shin he’ll deal with everything and hangs up.

Nicole arrives and EJ catches her up on his discussion with Mr. Shin. Nicole wonders if Stefan is possibly responsible for the drugs causing all the problems with Holly. EJ explains Stefan’s motivation to save Gabi just as Brady walks in. He reminds them he wants a full, public apology from EJ to help clear Tate’s name. EJ says he has no problem doing so. Just then, Holly enters saying she’s taking a walk around the garden.

Nicole tells Brady she’s made it clear Holly needs to apologize to both Brady and Theresa. EJ reminds Brady he needs to remember the evidence pointed at Tate and he did his job (um…). Brady counters saying EJ’s bias against Tate impacted everything. Nicole intercedes and reminds EJ that Holly is responsible for what happened to Tate. EJ agrees everyone needs to take the high road. He apologizes to Brady and promises to issue a statement.

DiMera Mansion – Outside: Holly walks out to find Tate. She tells him Brady is inside and they get all cute with each other. Tate says he has a surprise for her and pulls out a burner phone so they can talk anytime. With that, they embrace.

The duo discuss going back to school and how they can actually be together while they are there. They agree to meet up as much as they can while their parents aren’t around. They kiss and decide to sneak up to her room.

Brady Pub: Sloan and Eric are chatting about some potential money issues and how things have gotten more difficult with the arrival of baby Jude. Just then, Stephanie arrives and fawns over the baby. Stephanie says she misses being around Thomas and Charlotte, among other things. Eric inquires about Everett and Stephanie tells them everything. Sloan asks Eric if Jada told him anything about her marriage, but he has no information. Just then, Sloan says she needs to head to work and exits.

Eric and Stephanie continue their conversation and she says she hates how she’s handled the situation. She tells him about her difficulties with Jada and how she hates the situation has hurt their friendship.

The Spectator: Leo is telling Chad about his new astrology column. Just then, Everett arrives and reports Stefan is in jail. Leo notes Chad’s reaction and wonders what’s wrong. Everett says Stefan confessed to running drugs for Clyde.

Chad called EJ and he confirmed the arrest. He goes on to tell the duo about his encounter with a drunken Stefan. Just then, Leo exits to check in on a story at Saxton’s. Everett asks if Chad is going to print the story he wrote about Stefan and he confirms he will. Everett is surprised since Chad previously asked him to hold back stories about the DiMera family.

Stephanie arrives and says she’s decided to continue working with the paper. However, she wants to steer clear of Everett. Just then, Jada calls Everett asking to meet at the pub, and he reluctantly agrees.

Salem PD – Rafe’s Office: Jada arrives with a box filled with documents about her marriage to Bobby. She thinks she has proof she is actually divorced. Jada finds her decree of divorce and Rafe jokes with her about being with a married woman.

Sloan arrives and tells Jada and Rafe about her conversation with Stephanie. Jada gets snarky but Sloan said she seemed genuine. She goes on to say she didn’t reveal Jada summoned her to the station. With that, Jada pulls out her divorce decree. Sloan reviews it and says she has more details about the situation. Sloan says the decree is legal but the filed document only had Jada’s signature… therefore, she is still married to Bobby Stein.

Sloan insists they can fix the problem. She has a new copy of the paperwork and only needs to get Everett/Bobby to sign.

Horton Square: Leo runs into Eric and Jude. They exchange small talk, discuss Leo’s role as fairy godfather and he offers to watch Jude if Eric wants to do a little shopping for the little man. Eric appreciates the offer but says they’re budgeting right now. Leo moves on and discusses how honored he was to be included at the christening. Eric thanks him for his kind words.

Brady Pub: Everett walks in to find Sloan, Rafe and Jada awaiting his arrival. Jada says she’s hired Sloan as her lawyer and they proceed to discuss their divorce. Jada tells him how they’re still technically married.

Endings

Eric gets home and finds a note from Sloan’s landlord saying she still hasn’t paid rent.

Holly and Tate watch from outside and find a moment to sneak in… unfortunately, Brady catches them. Just then, EJ and Nicole walk in. Brady freaks out saying he doesn’t want Tate to be around Holly. Nicole agrees but Holly and Tate don’t understand. Brady declares they are not to see each other again.

Chad is annoyed every time the DiMeras try to rebuild their image, someone else gets arrested. He notes Stephanie’s distraction and asks if she’s thinking about Everett. Stephanie affirms his suspicions and says she doesn’t know what she’s supposed to think or how to feel about Everett. Chad thinks she should distance herself from Everett for her own good. He offers to support Everett so she can back off.

Sloan shows Everett the papers he needs to sign to make his divorce from Jada official. He signs them and tries to exit before Sloan stops him because he signed as Everett Lynch and she needs him to sign Bobby Stein. Everett says he’s can’t sign Bobby’s name, apologizes and exits.

