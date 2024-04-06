Kate Mansi

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Dante is home from the hospital and Rocco is thrilled to see him. Sam wonders where Danny is but he shows up shortly after, having stopped off to buy donuts for Dante. Sam asks if Danny went to see Jason, but he says no. Sam gives him his phone privileges back but tells him she put a locator on it. Danny accuses her of not trusting him, but she says she’s trying to protect him from Jason because he leads a dangerous life. Dante thinks Sam might have made a mistake, but Sam doesn’t want Danny sucked into Jason’s life. Sam says Dante is the one Danny can count on.



Jordan wants to speak with Drew about Aurora helping to promote the city. John interrupts to talk to Drew about Jason. Drew says he hasn’t heard from Jason, but John doesn’t believe him. John warns Drew if Jason commits a crime and Drew is implicated, he could be sent back to Pentonville. Drew says he has nothing to hide and promises he’ll make a stink if John steps out of line.

Brook Lynn tells Lois the fabric of Lila’s dress is too old to be altered so Lois makes a few calls.

Natalia makes small talk with Sonny while she waits for her business meeting with Brook Lynn. He tells her about Dante and asks about Blaze. The two discuss their daughters and toast to them. Brook Lynn arrives for her meeting and Lois doesn’t take a liking to Natalia and complains to Sonny about her.

Brook Lynn and Natalia discuss Blaze and her music career. Natalia doesn’t think Brook Lynn is paying enough attention and is distracted because of her wedding. She says Blaze is the one who’s making the decisions. Natalia wants Blaze’s private life to remain private, but Brook Lynn says it’s up to Blaze. She says Sonny loves Kristina and wouldn’t appreciate Natalia keeping the relationship a secret.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Kevin Asks Alexis for Her Legal Opinion About Heather

Anna pays Brennan a visit in Pentonville to discuss Pikeman. Brennan claims all he knows is the WSB was investigating them. Anna accuses him of being the head of Pikeman and the WSB at the same time, which he denies. Anna wants to know why Port Charles is so important to him.

Brennan thinks he’s being framed and wants her to help investigate. She says in exchange she wants the name of who’s running Pikeman. Brennan claims not to know and points out she has no evidence tying him to Pikeman. Anna brings up the operation all those years ago and how he was rewarded for his actions. Anna insists again he tell her who’s running it, but he refuses to talk.

Carly praises Molly for the job she did at Jason’s arraignment and is thrilled everything worked out. Kristina joins Molly and asks Carly how she feels about Nina being back at Crimson. Carly isn’t concerned about it.

Josslyn walks in, says hello to Molly and gives Kristina the cold shoulder. Kristina explains to Molly she got into it with Josslyn at the arraignment.

Josslyn tells Carly about Dex becoming a cop and worries what Sonny will do to him. She loudly tells her mother the FBI should put Sonny in jail where he belongs, so Kristina takes offense. She tells Josslyn to walk it back because of everything Sonny has done for her. The two argue back and forth about Sonny and his way of life.



Carly tries to break it up the argument. Josslyn claims Sonny is a vicious thug and a murderer. She brings up Cyrus’ attack and tells Molly to show Kristina the DA’s file on Sonny and all the people he has killed. Kristina gets upset and storms off, but Josslyn is not apologetic. Molly says Kristina loves her father and has every right to before she storms off. Carly points out the anger that Josslyn is carrying, and she admits she misses Dex and still loves him. Josslyn worries Sonny will have Dex killed.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!