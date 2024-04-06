Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Billy Pitches His Return to Chancellor-Winters

The Young and the Restless Recap for April 5, 2024
Jason Thompson, Christel Khalil

Jason Thompson, Christel Khalil

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: 

Billy and Lily are chatting playfully at Chancellor-Winters. He says he’s going to give her the naked truth and proceeds to say his time away has given him perspective. Billy thinks he understands the company better now than he ever did before. He promises Devon was wrong about him. He won’t get bored and won’t move on. Billy is ready to help the company soar. Lily is both amused and intrigued and asks what he’s thinking. Billy thinks they should work together and run the company side by side. 

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: A Disguised Jordan Watches Nikki 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_1853
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Billy and Jill Propose a Change to Chancellor-Winters

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2521
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Lily Tells Billy She Doesn’t Trust Him

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_3559
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Chance Questions Why Lily Chose Chancellor Over Her Family

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_3538
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Lily Questions Billy About Chelsea

By Joshua BaldwinComment