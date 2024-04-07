The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of April 8-12, 2024

Sean Kanan

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Deacon (Sean Kanan) EXPLODES at the crematorium.

Hope’s (Annika Noelle) announcement freaks out Luna (Lisa Yamada).

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) questions Finn (Tanner Novlan) about Sheila’s services.

Deacon tells Finn his suspicions about Sheila.

Luna wants to confess to RJ (Joshua Hoffman).

Finn’s next move throws Steffy for a loop.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Thomas Makes a Life Changing Move

Hope and Finn comfort one another.

Finn thinks Deacon has lost his marbles.

Deacon GOES OFF on Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) about Sheila.

Zende (Delon de Metz) tells Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) how he feels about Luna.

Ridge tries to set Deacon straight.

Deputy Director Baker (Dan Martin) gives Steffy peace of mind.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!