Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Everett Feels the Heat From Stephanie About Jada

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of April 8-12, 2024
Abigail Klein, Blake Berris

Abigail Klein, Blake Berris

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Everett (Blake Berris) feels the heat from Stephanie (Abigail Klein) about why he won’t sign off on his divorce from Jada (Elia Cantu).

John (Drake Hogestyn) asks Harris (Steve Burton) questions about Bayview.

Clyde (James Read) contacts Ava (Tamara Braun) and orders her to get something hidden at The Bistro.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Holly Breaks Down and Tells the Truth

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) badgers EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) about Stefan’s (Brandon Barash) arrest.

Xander (Paul Telfer) consults Chad (Billy Flynn) about investigating who is framing him.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) GOES OFF on Kristen about Holly (Ashley Puzemis).

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_1801
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Alice Horton’s House is on Fire!

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0736
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Holly Confides in Kristen About Her Feelings for Johnny

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0909
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Marlena and John Celebrate Their Anniversary

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2511
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Kristen and Alex Hit The Sheets

By Joshua BaldwinComment