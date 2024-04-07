Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Everett Feels the Heat From Stephanie About Jada

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of April 8-12, 2024

Abigail Klein, Blake Berris

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Everett (Blake Berris) feels the heat from Stephanie (Abigail Klein) about why he won’t sign off on his divorce from Jada (Elia Cantu).

John (Drake Hogestyn) asks Harris (Steve Burton) questions about Bayview.

Clyde (James Read) contacts Ava (Tamara Braun) and orders her to get something hidden at The Bistro.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) badgers EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) about Stefan’s (Brandon Barash) arrest.

Xander (Paul Telfer) consults Chad (Billy Flynn) about investigating who is framing him.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) GOES OFF on Kristen about Holly (Ashley Puzemis).

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!