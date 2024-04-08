Friends and Lovers Face Off on General Hospital

Steve Burton and Maurice Benard

This week on General Hospital, former friends and lovers finally have one-on-ones. Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) celebrate their anniversary as Nina (Cynthia Watros) looks on.

Meanwhile, Anna (Finola Hughes) questions Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) about Pikeman. Is she starting to get closer to the truth?

Later, Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Jason (Steve Burton) have their long-awaited showdown over the mob enforcer's absence. Jason stuns Sonny by asking if he's taking his medication.

Across town, Carly (Laura Wright) stumbles across John (Adam J. Harrington) in a dicey situation.

Watch the promo below.