Skip to main content

Friends and Lovers Face Off on General Hospital

Steve Burton and Maurice Benard

Steve Burton and Maurice Benard

This week on General Hospital, former friends and lovers finally have one-on-ones. Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) celebrate their anniversary as Nina (Cynthia Watros) looks on.

Meanwhile, Anna (Finola Hughes) questions Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) about Pikeman. Is she starting to get closer to the truth? 

Later, Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Jason (Steve Burton) have their long-awaited showdown over the mob enforcer's absence. Jason stuns Sonny by asking if he's taking his medication. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Across town, Carly (Laura Wright) stumbles across John (Adam J. Harrington) in a dicey situation.

Watch the promo below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

GH Sonny
General Hospital

The Walls Close in On Sonny on GH

By Jillian BoweComment
IMG_0868
General Hospital

GH Promo: Pain and Suffering Continue

By Jillian BoweComment
IMG_0172
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Sasha and Willow Face Off

By Joshua BaldwinComment
GH Jason and Anna
General Hospital

The Law Starts Closing in For Some on General Hospital

By Jillian BoweComment