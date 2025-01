Pat Sajak ABC/Eric McCandless

Pat Sajak is stepping back from hosting Wheel of Fortune in two months. Per Deadline, Sajak's final airdate at the helm of the show is Friday, June 7. That episode will be Season 41's finale.

Sajak announced in June 2023 that he will be stepping down after the game show's 41st season. Ryan Seacrest was later announced as Wheel of Fortune's new host.