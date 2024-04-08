Y&R to Pay Tribute to Victor and Nikki's 40th Wedding Anniversary on April 13

Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

The Young and the Restless is paying tribute to legendary soap couple Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott)’s first wedding anniversary. Now, we all know the pair have gotten married, re-married, and hitched to others throughout the years, but April 13 marks 40 years since Victor and Nikki took the plunge for the first time in the uber-iconic wedding ceremony.

Showrunner Josh Griffith explains to TV Insider why he decided to celebrate this milestone and what viewers can expect. According to Griffith:

I thought this anniversary was the perfect opportunity to celebrate Victor and Nikki’s icon status as a couple. It also provided us with the chance to give the couple some nice romantic moments after dealing with Jordan’s [Colleen Zenk] reign of terror.

Speaking of crazy Jordan, it seems The Black Knight throws the bash to help Nikki take her mind off things pertaining to Ms. Howard. Griffith stated:

At this point, Nikki is spiraling, thanks to Jordan, so Victor proposes the idea of the anniversary party to give Nikki something positive to focus on rather than her fear. Nikki is hesitant at first, but Victor manages to convince her that their anniversary needs a proper celebration.

Nikki's sixth sense on this event should've been heeded as Jordan will try to cause drama at the event, but look for the Newmans to get help from the Abbotts! Griffith remarked: