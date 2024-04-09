Sean Kanan

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Deacon is at the crematorium freaking out. He can’t believe what he just saw. The door to the furnace is closed and all he can remember is what he saw… “Ten toes, ten toes…” all he can remember is the body had ten toes, while Sheila only had nine. Just then, the crematorium technician returns with a cup of water to calm Deacon’s nerves (thank god, the water is here!). The technician apologizes for allowing him to stay as sometimes families freak out. Deacon interrupts him and returns to his “ten toes” mantra. He continues to freak out saying he thinks he’s losing his mind. Deacon grabs the technician by the collar and begs him for answers.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Is Sheila Carter Alive?

