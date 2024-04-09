Drake Hogestyn

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Brady Pub: John arrives, and Steve says he has no leads on Clyde’s location. Steve is upset with Ava, but John has sympathy for her situation. He does wonder if Ava has more information than she’s let on. They agree to check back in with her. Just then, Kayla arrives and asks about their conversation. He quickly mentions Clyde before he exits with John.

Shin Boarding House: Ava and Harris share a kiss. He asks how she feels since quitting The Bistro and she says she feels free (cue impending chaos in 3, 2…). They sit down to enjoy vegan bacon when Harris gets a text saying the audit of The Bistro has cleared her of any illegal activity. She’s thrilled their plan worked and Stefan took responsibility of everything. Ava wants to believe she’s in the clear but too many folks know the truth. Harris thinks she is free to live her life and consider her future.

Harris asks what Ava wants to do moving forward and she mentions an early love for fashion, however, cooking became her real passion (could Ava end up at Basic Black?). Just then, Steve and John arrive to talk about Clyde. They ask if she’s remembered anything, but she says she has no helpful information. Harris asks John and Steve to let the Salem PD know if they learn new information. John sends Steve on his way so he can pick Harris’ brain.

John asks Harris to look at Officer Goldman’s personnel file. Harris says he can’t but John pushes saying they’ve both bent the rules. Harris agrees and John follows up with a personal question. He says they have the shared experience of being brainwashed and controlled. Harris says going to Bayview helped him handle that situation. John wonders if Harris has any fear of being a ticking time bomb. Harris admits the thought occurs to him but says the doctors helped him work on himself and it saved him. He encourages John to tell himself he wasn’t acting on his own free will. They are victims and are not to blame for their actions. At the end of the day, John has to forgive himself.

Kiriakis Mansion: Konstantin arrives downstairs to find Maggie contemplating Victor’s existence. She can’t understand how Victor and Konstantin actually found a way to friendship. Konstantin thinks they were kindred spirits and reminds her how Victor became such an important part of his life. Maggie says Victor was her “second chapter.” She thinks speaking with Konstantin helps her bring understanding to the horrid actions highlighting Victor’s early life. Just then, a shrieking Julie enters.

Julie is annoyed by Thomas and Charlotte’s presence and wonders when their spring break ends. Konstantin begs off but makes plans to catch up later with Maggie. Julie immediately asks Maggie what’s going on. Maggie updates Julie on Konstantin’s daughter and Victor and John’s involvement. Julie thinks Victor’s great virtue was falling in love with Maggie. With that, they toast to each other and their ability to find good men.

Titan: Theresa is perched on her desk when he arrives to compliment her on her work. Just then, Brady arrives to welcome “T-Boss” back. He updates her on Holly and Tate’s deception and how EJ and Nicole agree with them. Theresa can’t understand why Tate would still want to be around Holly. Brady thinks all will resolve itself if they all stand together. Alex watches as they hug. Theresa starts to exit when Brady begins to understand Theresa has moved back in with Alex. She gives a brief explanation and makes her leave.

Brady questions the quickness with which Theresa moved back in with Alex. They swap stories about business before Brady reminds Alex not to mess with Theresa. Alex makes note how Brady has warned him about Theresa at every turn and thinks he’s more interested in Theresa than he’s willing to admit. Brady refuses to admit anything saying he has no romantic interest in Theresa. With that, he exits.

Horton Square: Theresa runs into Konstantin and updates him on her new living arrangements. Konstantin thinks he knows best and believes Theresa needs to continue to play hard to get. She has no time for his advice as she knows exactly what she’s doing. Theresa rags on Konstantin’s accent and exits.

University Hospital – Kayla’s Office: Steve arrives with flowers prompting Kayla to ask what he’s been up to. She knows something is going on and pushes for answers. Steve wants to tell her but doesn’t want her to have to lie. Kayla pushes more and Steve relents. She loses her cool when Steve fills her in on breaking Clyde out of prison. She can’t believe he would do something so stupid (really?).

Endings

Kayla somehow thinks trusting Ava is the worst thing Steve did and rails at her husband for being deceived by her. She tells him there’s no excuse for his behavior and storms out.

John runs into Brady in Horton Square. Brady wants to talk about John but is diverted into talking about Tate. Brady asks John to accompany him and Tate to a Cubs game. John excitedly agrees before Brady tries to return to the original topic. John says he thinks he’s found some peace.

Maggie tells Julie how she treasures her support. Julie is equally complimentary to Maggie and then asks about Holly. Maggie updates Julie who is upset to hear the drugs belonged to Holly. Julie says she and Doug are there to support her, as well as Konstantin.

Alex returns home to find Theresa folding her lingerie. Theresa asks about dinner, but Alex is quite distracted. He veritably drools whilst he exits.

Ava returns and once again kisses Harris. He quickly exits to return home to grab some supplies. Just then, Ava receives a call from an unknown number. She answers to find Clyde on the other line.

