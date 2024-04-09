Skip to main content

Gloria Loring and Stephen Schnetzer Returning to Days of Our Lives to Honor Bill Hayes

Salem favorites return for tribute episode honoring the late Bill Hayes.
Gloria Loring, Stephen Schnetzer

Gloria Loring, Stephen Schnetzer

Former Days of Our Lives stars Stephen Schnetzer (Steve Olson) and Gloria Loring (Liz Chandler) are returning to their Salem roots. Both actors will reprise their roles on DAYS in a tribute episode honoring their late co-star Bill Hayes, who played Doug Williams.

RELATED: Days of Our Lives Star Bill Hayes Dead at 98

Soap Opera Digest is reporting the two will take part in a special episode DAYS has slated coming up to remember Hayes, who passed away Jan. 12. Schnetzer, who played the role of Julie’s brother from 1978-1979 and Loring, who played singer Liz Chandler and Marlena Evans' (Deidre Hall) BFF from 1980-1986, will return for Doug's funeral. A spokesperson for the show told the website:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

With Bill Hayes’ passing, the show is doing a special celebration for the life and memory of the character he portrayed for so many years. ‘Doug William’s’ funeral is giving us the opportunity to welcome some important and fan favorite, legacy characters back to Salem, including Gloria Loring, Stephen Schnetzer, and more. The episodes taping this week include Doug’s funeral and the historic 15,000th episode. They will not air until December 2024.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Stephen Schnetzer
Days of Our Lives

Stephen Schnetzer Dishes DAYS Homecoming and Re-Teaming With Susan Seaforth Hayes

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
Ron Carlivati
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Head Writer Ron Carlivati Talks Honoring Bill Hayes and Cast Returns

By Daytime ConfidentialComment
Melissa Reeves, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

Melissa Reeves Returns to Days of Our Lives

By Jillian BoweComment
Maree Cheatham small
Days of Our Lives

Surviving DAYS Original Cast Member Maree Cheatham Returns For Doug's Funeral

By Jillian BoweComment