Gloria Loring and Stephen Schnetzer Returning to Days of Our Lives to Honor Bill Hayes

Gloria Loring, Stephen Schnetzer Steven Bergman Photography

Former Days of Our Lives stars Stephen Schnetzer (Steve Olson) and Gloria Loring (Liz Chandler) are returning to their Salem roots. Both actors will reprise their roles on DAYS in a tribute episode honoring their late co-star Bill Hayes, who played Doug Williams.

Soap Opera Digest is reporting the two will take part in a special episode DAYS has slated coming up to remember Hayes, who passed away Jan. 12. Schnetzer, who played the role of Julie’s brother from 1978-1979 and Loring, who played singer Liz Chandler and Marlena Evans' (Deidre Hall) BFF from 1980-1986, will return for Doug's funeral. A spokesperson for the show told the website: