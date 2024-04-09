Shemar Moore: "If The Young and The Restless Called Me Today, I Would Go"

Shemar Moore

Fans are often clamoring for Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm Winters) to return to The Young and the Restless. But if the soap called again, what would he say? The answer is, in fact, yes!

Moore told First for Women:

If The Young and the Restless called me today, I would go. If Criminal Minds asked me to come back, I’d go. Because you never forget where you came from. It sounds cliche and maybe cheesy, but it’s also true.

CBS is also working on new Black daytime drama The Gates. Could we see him pop up there? Moore mused:

I’m being busy with S.W.A.T., right now. Now…when I’m unemployed, you might get me on Young and the Restless a little longer. But will I go back for a contract? No, probably not. Because if this is indeed the end of S.W.A.T., I want to continue to grow and evolve. There’s a lot in me that people don’t know that I’m capable of. I know it’s in me, but I got to dig deep to bring it out.

Moore last reprised the role of Malcolm in 2023.