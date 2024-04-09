Skip to main content

Shemar Moore: "If The Young and The Restless Called Me Today, I Would Go"

The fan favorite discusses possible Genoa City return or if he'd join The Gates
Shemar Moore

Shemar Moore

Fans are often clamoring for Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm Winters) to return to The Young and the Restless. But if the soap called again, what would he say? The answer is, in fact, yes!

Moore told First for Women:

If The Young and the Restless called me today, I would go. If Criminal Minds asked me to come back, I’d go. Because you never forget where you came from. It sounds cliche and maybe cheesy, but it’s also true.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

CBS is also working on new Black daytime drama The Gates. Could we see him pop up there? Moore mused:

I’m being busy with S.W.A.T., right now. Now…when I’m unemployed, you might get me on Young and the Restless a little longer. But will I go back for a contract? No, probably not. Because if this is indeed the end of S.W.A.T., I want to continue to grow and evolve. There’s a lot in me that people don’t know that I’m capable of. I know it’s in me, but I got to dig deep to bring it out.

Moore last reprised the role of Malcolm in 2023.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Y&R Shemar Moore
Talk Shows

WATCH: Shemar Moore Recalls First Scenes on The Young and the Restless (VIDEO)

By Jillian BoweComment
IHA-000746
Pop Confidential

Shemar Moore Returns to The Young and the Restless!

By Jillian BoweComment
BBC-003430
Pop Confidential

Shemar Moore: "The Young and the Restless and Bill Bell Literally Changed My Life"

By Jillian BoweComment
Shemar Moore
Pop Confidential

Shemar Moore Mourns the Loss of His Mother, Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore

By Mike JubinvilleComment