The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Ashley Battles For Her Sanity

Ashley fights the voices in her head.
Eileen Davidson

Victor/Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) breaks her word to the Black Knight (Eric Braeden). Later, look for the two lovebirds to celebrate a special occasion with their family and friends.

Daniel: The artist (Michael Graziadei) tries to get Lily (Christel Khalil) to rethink her decision regarding his employment and video game. Will Lily cut Daniel some slack?

Ashley: Things aren't looking good for the chemist's (Eileen Davidson) mental grip on reality. Ashley continues to fight with her alters to gain control. Watch for Ash's family to team up to help her. Look for Ashley to have a hard time adjusting to a new place.

Sharon: She (Sharon Case) gets a call from her ex Jack (Peter Bergman) about getting some help with his family.

Summer: The tartlet (Allison Lanier) is firm with her decision with Kyle (Michael Mealor).

Tucker: The enigmatic mogul (Trevor St. John) takes a leap of faith.

