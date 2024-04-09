Melody Thomas Scott, Eric Braeden

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Claire and Victoria enter the tack house. Claire is thrilled to have an actual home with her mother and siblings she hopes to someday meet (can they please return?). As her daughter goes on and on, Victoria looks around with an air of unease. Claire asks what’s wrong and Victoria pretends she is ok. They place their new plant in the living room when Claire realizes the tack house may be her dream but not her mother’s.

In the main house, Nikki slips her vodka bottle in her purse and grabs a mint to freshen her breath. Just then, Victor enters and asks if everything is ok. Nikki lies but Victor is not persuaded as he knows his baby well enough to understand when she’s not telling the truth.

