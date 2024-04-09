Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Nikki Hides Her Drinking From Victor

The Young and the Restless Recap for April 8, 2024
Melody Thomas Scott, Eric Braeden

Melody Thomas Scott, Eric Braeden

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Claire and Victoria enter the tack house. Claire is thrilled to have an actual home with her mother and siblings she hopes to someday meet (can they please return?). As her daughter goes on and on, Victoria looks around with an air of unease. Claire asks what’s wrong and Victoria pretends she is ok. They place their new plant in the living room when Claire realizes the tack house may be her dream but not her mother’s.

In the main house, Nikki slips her vodka bottle in her purse and grabs a mint to freshen her breath. Just then, Victor enters and asks if everything is ok. Nikki lies but Victor is not persuaded as he knows his baby well enough to understand when she’s not telling the truth. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Billy Pitches His Return to Chancellor-Winters

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_3058
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Nikki Thinks Victor is Punishing Her

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1462
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Victor Supports Nikki in Her Hour of Need

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0110
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Diane Tells Nikki and Victor Her Marriage is Kaput

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1703
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Nikki Begs Jack to Let Her Handle Victor

By Joshua BaldwinComment