7th Heaven's Andrew Keegan Joins Cast of Devanny Pinn's PR Industry Set Soap

He joins several soap alums in the indie drama
Andrew Keegan

Known for his role on 7th Heaven as Wilson West, Andrew Keegan is joining horror actress Devanny Pinn's indie soap The Blvd, according to Deadline. On the six-part series, which centers on a boutique PR agency during awards season, Keegan will play entertainment mogul Jake Flynn. Jake's PR firm is aiming to topple celeb publicist Persephone Reed. 

As previously announced, the drama will also star Vincent Irizarry (ex-Deimos, Days of Our Lives; ex-Brandon/Lujack, Guiding Light; ex-Scott, Santa Barbara; ex-David, All My Children; ex-David, The Young and the Restless), Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Rey, Y&R; ex-Dario, DAYS; ex-Tony, GL), and Adam Huss (ex-Nikolas, General Hospital). Other stars include Nicholle Tom, Candace Kita, Eric Himel, and Chelsea Gilson.

RELATED: Vincent Irizarry, Jordi Vilasuso, and Adam Huss to Star in New Digital Drama The Blvd

The show is now in production in Los Angeles. Pinn is a producer via Jaguar Motion Pictures. The Blvd's script was penned by Brandon Slagle and Eric Pereira. Consulting producers include DAYS' Sonia Blangiardo, as well as Brian Beacock, and Michelle Romano is a co-producer. The EPs are David Zagorski, Kimberly Cole, Robin Cote, Heather Cusick, Miranda Mariposa, and Eleanore Sunchild.

