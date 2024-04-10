Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Finn Questions Deacon’s Memory of Sheila’s Cremation

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for April 10, 2024
Tanner Novlan

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: 

Finn and Deacon are talking about Sheila at the pizza kitchen. Finn acknowledges how difficult it is to say goodbye, he feels it too. However, what Deacon is suggesting about “TEN TOES” is difficult to swallow. Deacon insists he knows what he saw. He made a point of being at the cremation and recalls pressing the button. He watched Sheila’s box move into the fire which was when he saw her TEN TOES!

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Deacon Freaks Out at the Crematorium 

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

