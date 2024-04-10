Tanner Novlan

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Finn and Deacon are talking about Sheila at the pizza kitchen. Finn acknowledges how difficult it is to say goodbye, he feels it too. However, what Deacon is suggesting about “TEN TOES” is difficult to swallow. Deacon insists he knows what he saw. He made a point of being at the cremation and recalls pressing the button. He watched Sheila’s box move into the fire which was when he saw her TEN TOES!

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Deacon Freaks Out at the Crematorium

