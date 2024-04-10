Carson Boatman, Raven Bowens

On today's Days of Our Lives recap:

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Holly sulks and tries to ignore EJ. He says she’s facing the consequences for her actions. Further, he and Nicole agree with Brady and Theresa about her separation from Tate. Holly scoffs and makes her exit.

Horton Square: Johnny runs into Chanel with the key to the Horton cabin. She says she has to work and they agree to delay the trip. Chanel returns after she found out he made arrangements with her staff to cover Sweet Bits for the next couple of days. After they go back and forth about the trip, Chanel agrees to head to the cabin.

Kristen can’t believe it as she reads the news about Stefan’s confession. Just then, EJ approaches on the phone with Mr. Shin. Kristen interrupts him wondering why she wasn’t informed about Stefan. As she shouts at him about the family business, EJ walks away… and runs into Johnny who also questions him about Stefan.

Park: Wendy and Tripp arrive and he pulls out boxing gloves so she can punch him. He thought it would be a good idea to deal with their PTSD by getting physical.

Shin Boarding House: Ava tells Clyde she wants to slit his throat. He’s taken aback by her hostility and says he has one last job for her. Before Ava can hang up, Clyde says he needs a little black book Gil hid at The Bistro – it contains all of his suppliers and dealers (Is he in the same park as Wendy and Tripp?). If she agrees to retrieve it, Clyde will agree to move his operation to another town. She agrees but says it’s the last thing she’ll ever do for him.

Tripp and Wendy arrive home and immediately question Ava about Stefan’s arrest. Tripp thought she and Stefan were equally culpable. Ava explains it all away and says she has quit The Bistro to try and get a fresh start. Ava also says she’s going to move out to give “the newlyweds” their space (cue the flashback to the vows they exchanged at the not-so-safe house). They push back but Ava insists saying she needs to give them their space.

Brady Pub: Paulina is unsatisfied with her heart healthy breakfast as Abe tries to make her feel better. Just then, Chanel comes in with some treats made specifically for Paulina’s diet. She tells them about her trip to the cabin with Johnny and Paulina is thrilled. She and Abe send her off with their blessings.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Johnny arrives to find Holly sulking. She explains the situation about her and Tate and Johnny offers his sympathy. He understands she is paying the consequences for her actions but it will pass soon. Johnny says he needs to pack and head to the cabin but offers his shoulder to lean on upon his return. As he exits, Rachel enters wanting a mani/pedi session. As they begin, Johnny and Chanel come down before they exit to go on their excursion to the cabin.

Rachel and Holly are chatting about boys and careers when Kristen arrives. She tells her daughter to go upstairs despite Rachel’s lack of understanding. Kristen tells Holly to stay away from her daughter.

University Hospital – Paulina’s Room: Paulina arrives for her treatment. Just then, Tripp walks in (must’ve made a REALLY FAST exit from the apartment…) ready to begin the treatment. Paulina asks for a minute and Tripp gives the couple some privacy. They have a very intense exchange indicating how much they love each other.

Horton Cabin: Johnny and Chanel arrive (does anyone remember EJ and Abigail starting their affair in this location?). He decides to be manly and go chop some wood.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: John and Harris Chat About Brainwashing

Endings

Holly explains they were only giving each other manicures but Kristen says she can’t be around her kid. Kristen goes OFF on Holly about her drug use and lying about Tate. Just then, EJ comes in and swallows all the furniture as she yells at Kristen to lay off Holly. Kristen gives as good as she gets and exits. Holly thanks EJ for having her back.

Wendy tells Ava she doesn’t need to move out. Ava thanks her for being so good to her but then exits to her room.

Abe looks back at Paulina and blows her a kiss before exiting the room. Paulina sits alone contemplating her upcoming treatment.

Johnny uses his chopped wood to set a fire and begins igniting a different kind of fire with Chanel.

