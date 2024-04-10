Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1118: Clink Burn

DC Confidential Media, Inc.

On episode 1118 of Daytime Confidential, Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Sheila is alive on The Bold and the Beautiful, thanks to a 10-toe revelation! Could B&B have trolled GH with a Clink Burn promo to promote Sheila being alive?

Is Nicole getting her comeuppance with Holly's drug story on Days of Our Lives? The fallout from Holly's revelation continues. Leo Howard debuts as Tate. How did the Horton house get rebuilt so fast? Everett can't sign the divorce papers for Jada.

Anna faces off with Sonny on General Hospital. Anna wants to know who is in charge of Pikeman. Are we seeing a juicy soap rivalry in its infancy with Josslyn vs. Kristina? Why is Dex becoming a cop?

If it's a day that ends with Y, Nikki falls off the wagon on The Young and the Restless. Ashley is in trouble, but Jack is trying to stay hands off. Does Genoa City have too many companies?

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

