Desperate Housewives' Eva Longoria Returns to TV in Land of Women

Steven Bergman Photography

Eva Longoria's long-awaited return to television has finally arrived. Longoria will star in Land of Women, a dramedy based on Sandra Barneda’s bestselling novel La tierra de las mujeres. The Desperate Housewives star plays Gala, a New Yorker whose empty nest life has gone to hell when her husband implicates the family in financial crimes, and she must leave the Big Apple along with her mother (Carmen Maura) and teenage daughter (Victoria Bazúa).

The trio flees to the hometown of Gala's mother, a charming wine town in northern Spain that her mother vowed never to return to 50 years ago. The women seek to start fresh after Gala's husband disappears and hope their identities aren't uncovered, but small-town gossip starts to spread, revealing the family's most profound and darkest secrets. Longoria will also serve as executive producer, Deadline is reporting, streaming the series on Apple TV+.

Land of Women's global debut is June 26, with Apple TV+ having the first two episodes available and new episodes following up once a week on Wednesdays.