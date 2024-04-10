Steve Burton

After all the floor sex, Nina is quick to blame Drew for seducing her, but he says he's only been thinking of her downfall. Nina insists he help her find a pathway into Willow's life, but he says he won't lift a finger for her. The two argue and he accuses her of still pining for Sonny, so she tries to smack him, but he stops her.



Nina warns Drew not to tell Sonny what happened between them, and he says he isn't talking about what happened. Drew mentions Sonny is busy with Jason's return and his living arrangement with Ava. Nina dismisses that and goes back to wanting his help getting back into Willow's good graces. Drew says she'll have to make it worth his while and Nina storms out.

Carly plays nursemaid to John while continuing to want to take him to the hospital, while he insists otherwise. Carly worries he has a concussion, and she insists on staying and keeping an eye on him. Carly asks why he was down by the waterfront in the first place, but John says he was just out for a walk and got mugged. Carly says she knows he was trying to track Jason. John denies it so Carly figures he was tracking Diane instead.

Laura worries about Ace's lack of family and Kevin mentions Heather and asks about the transfer to California. Laura says that was cancelled due to her medical condition and Heather is back in Pentonville. Kevin says he did some research and there is a legal precedent for Heather being released. Laura says all of Heather's victims will be upset. Kevin thinks Heather needs to be rehabilitated and feels partly responsible for Ryan getting loose. Laura is grateful Kevin is in her life and welcoming of Ace.

Portia finds Curtis walking on his own steam and he thanks her for her support. Curtis notices she's distracted, and Portia tells her about the argument regarding Heather. Portia says she's concerned they will reopen Heather's case and possibly set her free which annoys Curtis. Later, Curtis says he wants them to take a honeymoon.

Blaze questions Kristina's thoughts on the whole job with Deception and the privacy issue. Kristina reassures her saying she's fine with them being themselves with each other. Kristina wonders if Blaze is the one with the problem. Blaze admits her mother is a control freak and wishes she would trust her more.

Kristina tells Blaze she's worried about Sonny because Nina was good for him. She’s annoyed Ava has moved in. Kristina says it's weird Ava is still staying with Sonny and wonders if she will slither in and try to make a move. She's concerned Sonny likes Ava's attention.

Ava can't sleep and looks through Sonny's things for a sleep aid. She finds his prescription for Lorphenadine, which lists drowsiness as a side effect and takes a couple. Later, when they don't help her fall asleep, she wonders what the pills actually do. (Which means, Ava's not in on it)

Sonny says Jason was gone for more than two years and has lost the right to take his half of the warehouse back. Sonny says it's his business and doesn't want Jason near it. He says he can't trust Jason, but he says he's been protecting Sonny this whole time. Sonny warns Jason to get away from him or he'll have Jason removed.

Jason insists he just wants his half of the coffee business. Sonny wants to know what Jason was doing with the Feds. Jason explains as much as he can, and Sonny asks how many times Jason tried to kill him. Jason claims he wasn't the shooter because he wouldn't have missed. Jason says he's going to work the coffee business and tells Sonny to run his own business away from the warehouse.

Sonny says he can snap his fingers and get rid of Jason, though he points out Sonny would be the number one suspect. Sonny says he needs protection from Jason, calling him a traitor. Jason asks if Sonny is taking his meds, and he says he's taking them everyday. Jason says he's not the enemy and doesn't want any trouble. Sonny agrees to let Jason have the warehouse but warns him again he'll end him if Jason comes after him.

