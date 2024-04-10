Cynthia Watros, Cameron Mathison

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Kristina stops by to see Sonny, which does not seem to sit right with Ava. Kristina tells him about her argument with Josslyn but Sonny says these are his battles to fight. Kristina seems suspicious when Ava offers Sonny a drink.

Kristina and Sonny talk about Blaze's new position and Sonny worries how Kristina will deal with the fame. She says it won't impact her since Blaze made a deal with her mother to stay in the closet. Ava eavesdrops as Kristina claims to be okay with Blaze's decision to keep her private life private. Kristina mentions Nina being back at Crimson which is news to Sonny. He wonders why Drew would rehire Nina but Ava tells him Nina will figure out if Drew is up to something. Sonny questions Ava, who swears she had no idea Nina was back at Crimson as she hasn't heard from her.

Jason brings Diane to the coffee warehouse and says this is no longer Sonny's office. Jason asks about his estate and Diane tells him it's been in probate the whole time. Diane explains it usually takes 7 years to get a death certificate when there is no body but the government issued her one as soon as she filed the paperwork.

Diane says the estate is still in probate because she needed to prove his assets were legitimate. Diane says he can reclaim everything without a fuss. Jason asks why Carly is running Bobbie's and not at the Metro Court. Diane explains everything that happened with Carly and Nina since he's been gone. Diane praises Carly's resilience through it all. Jason asks Diane to tell Sonny he's taking back his half of the company.

Drew calls Carly to let her know about his visit with John, who wanted information about Jason. Carly's sorry that Drew got dragged into it. Drew warns her to stay out of it as well because Jason can take care of himself.

Olivia stops by to complain to Carly about Nina firing an employee and all the changes she's been making.

Carly's driving by an alley where she spots two men beating up John. Afterwards, John says they jumped him from behind but that they didn't rob him. She takes him back to his hotel room when he refuses to go to the hospital.

Michael and Willow head to the Metro Court to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Trish mentions it to Nina who sends over a bottle of champagne to the table. Neither want to accept NIna's offer and Willow reminds her that she asked her to leave them alone. Nina walks away upset and they continue their celebration.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Kristina and Josslyn Argue About Sonny

Talk turns to Drew and Willow is worried about him, since so many things changed when Jason returned. Michael says he's more concerned with protecting her since they helped Jason. Michael says Drew can take care of himself.

Nina finds Drew to complain about the argument with Millow and asks for his help in getting Willow back. Drew says there is nothing he can do but Nina wants to be appointed to the Aurora board of directors so Michael is forced to deal with her. Drew wonders what's in it for him, and Nina says it would drive Carly crazy.

Nina says Carly expects Drew to be loyal to her despite Jason being back and if he were friends with Nina, Carly would come running back to him, begging for his attention. Drew doesn't want to help her and reminds her that she got him sent to prison. The two argue and she grabs his shirt, ripping off his buttons when he goes to walk away. Nina gets thirsty looking at Drew's hard naked abs but he wonders what she really wants. Nina starts to unbutton her own shirt and the two start making out.

Diane heads over to tell Sonny that Jason's assets will now be returned to him and he's taking back his interest in the coffee business. Sonny says that won't happen, but Diane tells him that Jason is already set up in the office at the warehouse. Sonny storms off.

Sonny gets to the warehouse and tells Jason he wants him gone from the premises.

(*I did not have Drew and Nina having sex on her desk on my bingo card.)

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!