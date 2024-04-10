Melissa Reeves Returns to Days of Our Lives

Steven Bergman Photography

Add Melissa Reeves (Jennifer Horton Devereaux) to the roster of Days of Our Lives fan favorites returning to Salem. Reeves is currently taping scenes for the show's upcoming Thanksgiving episode and will be part of the on-air tribute to the late Bill Hayes (Doug Williams), TVInsider is reporting. Reeves last portrayed the role of Jennifer Rose, since taken over by Cady McClain, in 2021.

Reeves discusses receiving the news of Hayes' passing and returning to the show to pay tribute to him. Reeves stated:

I heard about Bill, which was just devastating for all of us. I was like, ‘I wonder if they’re going to do tribute shows.’ Matt [Ashford, Jack Deveraux] and I always keep in touch and Matt said, ‘Would you ever think about going back?’ And I said, ‘Matt, I think about Days all the time.’ Days of our Lives was where I grew up and spent my life, really, from 18 until now. So it always has a place in my heart and it always will for me and for my family. So I said, ‘Matt, you know if they called, I would say yes, but I haven’t heard anything.’

Reeves got the call and revealed she reached out to her successor McClain about slipping back into the role to ensure it was okay. According to Reeves:

My one thing was, ‘I’m not taking this away from Cady. If this is Cady’s thing and she loves being here and she really loves playing this part, I don’t want to take it away from her. I’m so good either way,’ . I’m a huge fan of Cady’s. I even Instagram messaged her, ‘Oh, my God, I’m so grateful you’re playing my part! I’m honored.’ But it worked out.

Would Reeves be open to returning? The actress remarked: