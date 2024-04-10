Susan Lucci Cast in New Jonah Hill Movie

The daytime diva joins an all-star cast in new project.

Susan Lucci is heading to the big screen. The All My Children legend has signed on to Jonah Hill's new dark comedy Outcome for Apple Original Films. Deadline is reporting La Lucci joins Laverne Cox, Kaia Gerber, Atsuko Okatsuka, David Spade, and Roy Wood Jr. alongside Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, and Matt Bomer (ex-Ben Reade; Guiding Light).

The film focuses on Reef (Reeves), a trainwreck star in Hollywood who must look into his dark past to confront his demons and make amends with others after he gets extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past.

No word on when filming begins.,