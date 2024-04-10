Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Audra Tells Sally About Tucker’s Proposal

The Young and the Restless Recap for April 10, 2024
Zuleyka Silver

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: 

Audra grabs a glass of wine at Neil’s lounge when Sally enters. They embrace and take a seat. They’re thrilled to meet up and Sally wonders what’s going on. Audra says she’s a wreck and doesn’t know what to do. She’s used to being in control and doesn’t know how to deal with feeling chaotic. Sally assumes she’s dealing with a Tucker issue. Audra confirms saying Tucker asked her to marry him.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Nikki Hides Her Drinking From Victor

