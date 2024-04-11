Thorsten Kaye

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

RJ asks Steffy about the weirdness surrounding Sheila’s memorial at Deacon’s pizza kitchen. Just then, Ridge enters and agrees the entire situation was bizarre. RJ gets a call from Luna asking to meet her at the beach house and he exits. Ridge and Steffy can’t understand what Deacon was thinking with this whole memorial nonsense.

At the pizza kitchen, Deacon and Finn are going back and forth about TEN TOES. Finn thinks Deacon has lost his mind. Deacon doubles down and asks him what happens if he’s right and Sheila is really alive.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Finn Questions Deacon’s Memory of Sheila’s Cremation

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!