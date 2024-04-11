Stacy Haiduk

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Brady Pub: Sloan meets with Jada who quickly asks for her retainer fee. Jada pays and then asks about the divorce. Sloan says the law favors Everett as he is dealing with mental health issues.

Sloan and Eric’s Digs: Eric calls the landlord and tries to figure up what’s up with the rent. He promises to clear everything up soon. He tells a fussy Jude everything will be ok.

Sloan returns home and flashes back to money discussions with Leo. Eric enters and wants to talk about finances, specifically the issues with the rent. Sloan apologizes for being behind but will take care of it ASAP. Eric thinks they should make a family budget together.

Sloan uses Jude to keep from dealing with Eric and the finances. As he tries to balance a budget, Sloan says they needs diapers and exits with a quickness.

The Spectator: Stephanie tells Leo the article on Stefan is gaining traction. They’re both a little freaked out by the information about Stefan. She heads out to check on another account and runs into Everett on the way out. She notes his “frazzled” demeanor, but he doesn’t want to discuss. Everett is happy with the coverage of Stefan’s article but shoots down Leo’s suggestion about a follow up story. Just then, Jada joins the party.

She implores Everett to sign the divorce papers. The fact they are still married is shocking to both Leo and Stephanie. Jada reminds him they don’t want to be married and she’s just asking for a signature. Everett says he can’t sign as Bobby Stein. Leo hops in for clarity about the Bobby/Everett dichotomy. He thinks he’s got a HUGE scoop for Lady Whistleblower. Jada ignores everything and tries to reason with Everett, but to no avail.

After Stephanie and Jada exit, Leo looks at Everett and says he’s confused and can’t imagine what this situation is doing to him. Everett says he’s experiencing a living nightmare but he’s the bad guy… but can’t remember why. He’s furious his life has fallen apart. Leo intervenes and says he’s a good guy who has lost his way. He then prompts about writing about this situation for Lady Whistleblower. Everett says no and Leo lets it go. He also says Everett should sign the divorce papers or he will never be able to move on.

Horton Square: Xander and Sarah are getting all lovey dovey when they notice EJ… who dismisses a call from Kristen. EJ reluctantly tells Xander he’s been cleared of Harris’ shooting and the charges have been dropped. With that, he exits.

DiMera Mansion: Kristen leaves a message for EJ about plummeting DiMera stock. Just then, Nicole stomps in looking for a fight. She’s furious about Kristen’s harsh words to Holly about Rachel. Kristen gets very snarky and says she doesn’t want her daughter hanging out with a drug addict… and a liar (not your lesson to teach, Kristen). Nicole tells Kristen to come after her if she’s looking for a fight. Immediately, Kristen is ready to rumble.

Nicole says Kristen to talk to her instead of directly addressing her daughter. Kristen says Holly is just as “selfish and manipulative as her mother.” Nicole feels badly for Rachel as she has very likely to be a “bad seed” just like her mommy. With that, the two head to history for their jabs.

Nicole reminds Kristen how she blackmailed Samantha Gene and stole embryo Tate from Theresa’s womb. Kristen says she learned baby stealing from Nicole when she stole EJ and Sami’s baby and lied to Daniel about how her own baby died and blamed Jennifer Rose! Nicole says the difference between the two of them is that she regrets her actions. Nicole goes on to remind Kristen about raping Eric (why couldn’t she say the word?). She goes on to bring up impersonating Nicole via a mask, which led to raping Brady (again, she didn’t use the word) and resulted in Rachel. They quickly devolve into a physical fight when EJ enters, screams along with them, and breaks it up.

EJ backs up Nicole because Kristen was attacking Holly. Kristen pushes back, calls Nicole a gold digger and goes after her. Nicole fights back until EJ unhinges his jaw and eats scenery. He tells Kristen she will learn to get along with Nicole or find another place to live.

Nicole and Kristen decide to keep their children away from each other to make peace. A flustered EJ says he’s heading to DiMera to appease the board but they need a family name to be interim CEO. EJ goes through all the living male family members when Kristen says she’s available… which makes EJ giggle. With that, Nicole and EJ exit, leaving Kristen to plot by calling Mr. Shin.

Xander and Sarah’s Place: The couple enjoy burgers whilst celebrating Xander’s new found freedom. Xander doesn’t understand who would set him up (going back to the phone call) or why. Sarah wonders if it was Clyde or maybe Stefan. Xander decides he will head to Statesville to visit Stefan. They chat a bit more and then head to the bedroom.

Brady Pub: Stephanie and Jada sit down to discuss what they just experienced at The Spectator. They seem to find a common ground and Jada apologizes for lighting into her about the Bobby/Everett situation. Stephanie understands in terms of what happened years ago and now. Jada thinks they are both victims and asks forgiveness. Stephanie thinks they both process differently and wants them to get back to their friendship. Jada wonders how Stephanie feels about Everett. She says she’s skeptical but still feels badly for what he’s going through. Jada realizes Stephanie still has feelings for him…

Endings

Everett is by himself and realizes there’s no escaping Bobby Stein. He calls Marlena and asks for an appointment.

Leo runs into Sloan in Horton Square, asking about his money. She tries to explain how difficult it is to deal with his demands while also trying to balance her own budget. She begs him for a little grace since his job at The Spectator seems to be paying dividends. Leo agrees to cut her monetary responsibility by twenty-five percent.

Eric is reviewing records and doesn’t understand why the budget doesn’t balance…

