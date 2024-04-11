James Patrick Stuart

Brook Lynn doesn't like the mother of the bride's dress that Lois tries on. Chase arrives having commissioned a dress for their honeymoon. Brook Lynn is thrilled with the new dress though questions the long sleeves for Palm Beach. Chase tells her they aren't going to Palm Beach, he's taking her to Florence, Italy and Brook Lynn. She goes on about all the things they'll do then realizes how expensive the trip will be. Chase says he can afford it because he sold his truck.

TJ meets with Marshall to talk about things between him and Molly. TJ complains about Kristina being the surrogate and how he gave in to Molly's request. Marshall asks about TJ's concerns, and he says he doesn't believe Kristina is taking care of herself. He's worried about her spending time with Sonny, who is a target right now. He says he and Molly have been avoiding the issue. Marshall tells him to step back and focus on what matters, his relationship with Molly.

Alexis is upset with Nina for hiring Dewitt, the new incompetent associate publisher. Nina says he's her replacement now that she's back at Crimson, which also doesn't sit right with Alexis. Nina believes The Invader is doing better but Alexis wonders what would happen if she exits. Alexis says she doesn't want to let the magazine get back to the gossip rag it was. Nina insists Dewitt stays and storms off as Molly arrives.

Molly is there to complain about Alexis' article on Heather because everyone thinks she is the unnamed source. Molly wants to know the identity to prove to Robert she wasn't the one who broke confidentiality but Alexis refuses. As Molly is leaving, she spots the package that was just dropped off and points out to Alexis it's from the appellate division of the Supreme Court of New York. Alexis insists Molly open it and it says a date has been set for a hearing and the two celebrate.

Anna meets with Valentin to ask for his help with Pikeman. She wants to know who is at the top of the chain and asks about his involvement. Valentin says he was asked to broker a meeting with Sonny and swears that's his only participation. Anna asks about Jack Brennan and how she went to see him at Pentonville. Anna asks if Valentin has gone to see Jack, since they were all working closely at the WSB. Valentin denies everything.

Anna pushes again, asking if anything about Brennan jumped out at him when he was working as the intermediary. Again, Valentin claims to have nothing for her but when she says she'll go back to talk to Brennan, he warns her not to mess with them.

John gets out of the shower as Carly's on the phone with room service, complaining about their lack of service. When she opens the door to get the food, Nina happens to be walking by and sees John in a towel with Carly.

Nina is quick to assume there is something between Carly and the FBI agent. Carly tells her to mind her beeswax and fix the problems with the hotel. Carly and John share coffee while she complains about Nina and how the hotel has gone down hill.

Carly admits she loved working at the hotel but knows the Metro Court belongs to someone else now. As Carly leaves, she mentions a friendship between them, but he can't accept that since he's a federal agent.

Drew is happy to see Curtis up and walking under his own steam. Michael arrives for the meeting and Drew says he called the meeting to discuss branching out into the health and wellness market. He wants Curtis to spearhead the initiative and Curtis makes suggestions of his own. Nina walks in to talk to Drew about Carly. She announces to the three of them Carly is now sleeping with FBI agent John Cates.

