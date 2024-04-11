Amanda Setton, Josh Swickard

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Jason (Steve Burton) has a gift for Carly (Laura Wright).

Drew (Cameron Mathison) considers Curtis’ (Donnell Turner) business proposition.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) finds purpose working with Cody (Josh Kelly) in the stables.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) is thrown for a loop by Chase (Josh Swickard).

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) gets an update about her appeal.

Lucy (Lynn Herring) does not play well with “The Home and Heart” Deception segment.

Anna (Finola Hughes) asks Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) for assistance.

Alexis feels the love from Gregory (Gregory Harrison).

Nina (Cynthia Watros) misinterprets information.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!