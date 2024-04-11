Skip to main content

General Hospital Spoilers: Chase Throws Brook Lynn for a Loop

Amanda Setton, Josh Swickard

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers: 

Jason (Steve Burton) has a gift for Carly (Laura Wright).

Drew (Cameron Mathison) considers Curtis’ (Donnell Turner) business proposition.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) finds purpose working with Cody (Josh Kelly) in the stables.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) is thrown for a loop by Chase (Josh Swickard).

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) gets an update about her appeal.

Lucy (Lynn Herring) does not play well with “The Home and Heart” Deception segment.

Anna (Finola Hughes) asks Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) for assistance.

Alexis feels the love from Gregory (Gregory Harrison).

Nina (Cynthia Watros) misinterprets information.

