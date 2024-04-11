Girl, They're Bringing Back Melrose Place!

Melrose Place cast/FOX

Awwww, sookie sookie, now! Honey, the American soap opera is alive and well. First CBS tasks veteran soap writer Michele Val Jean to develop a brand new daytime drama called The Gates; now comes news of a second Melrose Place reboot! I have so many questions.

According to Deadline, Daphne Zuniga, Laura Leighton and Heather "Special Guest Star" Locklear are set to reprise their respective roles of fashion shutterbug Jo Reynolds, Sex Worker/Cult Member/Big Mama Wedding Dress Stealer Sydney Andrews and last, but certainly not least Amanda "Alison, You Ain't S**t" Woodward. The updated MP is being written by Insatiable's Lauren Gussis.

Now, look-a-here, how is Sydney going to be alive for a second Melrose Place reboot when my good sis died in both Melrose Place 1.0 (airing from 1992-99 on Fox) and the remix that aired on The CW in 2009?!

Who am I kidding? I don't give a good got dog. I'm just giddy at the idea of revisiting television's most scandalous apartment complex. The latest chapter in the Melrose saga sounds a bit like The Big Chill. Here's the logline:

When one of their dearest friends dies suddenly, the OG residents of Melrose Place gather to honor the deceased. But the pressure cooker of a reunion soon uncovers old traumas, rekindles old romances, reignites old resentments, and reveals new secrets… throwing our characters into chaotic drama that’s reminiscent of the past, but with a much more modern perspective.

I know one thing. This dead former tenant better not be Michael Mancini's (Thomas Calabro) sexy self. The original Melrose Place, like its parent sudser Beverly Hills, 90210, was created by a pre-Sex and The City Darren Starr for mega producer Aaron Spelling.

Are y'all as excited for a Melrose Place reboot as I clearly am? Sound off in the comments!