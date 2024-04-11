Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Ashley’s Intervention Hits a Snag

The Young and the Restless Recap for April 11, 2024
Eileen Davidson

On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Traci, Jack, Billy and (strangely) Diane are confronting Ashley. She’s had enough and tells them all to SHUT UP! She begs Traci to get them all to back off. Traci looks up at Jack and says this intervention is in no way going how she envisioned it. Jack doesn’t know what other choice they have but Ashley intervenes and goes all Steel Magnolias on them saying, “don’t talk about me like I’m not here.” Jack picks up the phone and calls Sharon.

Sharon picks up and Jack tells her they’re having a family emergency and they could use her expert opinion. Sharon agrees to come over immediately. After he hangs up, Ashley stares daggers through her brother.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Audra Tells Sally About Tucker's Proposal

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

