Traci, Jack, Billy and (strangely) Diane are confronting Ashley. She’s had enough and tells them all to SHUT UP! She begs Traci to get them all to back off. Traci looks up at Jack and says this intervention is in no way going how she envisioned it. Jack doesn’t know what other choice they have but Ashley intervenes and goes all Steel Magnolias on them saying, “don’t talk about me like I’m not here.” Jack picks up the phone and calls Sharon.

Sharon picks up and Jack tells her they’re having a family emergency and they could use her expert opinion. Sharon agrees to come over immediately. After he hangs up, Ashley stares daggers through her brother.

