Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Deacon Realizes He Might Actually be of Sound Mind

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for April 12, 2024
Sean Kanan

Sean Kanan

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Deacon is looking at a picture of him and Sheila on his phone. He guzzles his drink and says aloud how he thinks he’s going crazy. With that, Deacon flashes back to seeing Sheila at the morgue and telling her to rest in peace. Deacon knows he saw her body but can’t understand what he experienced at the crematorium. TEN TOES! He thinks maybe he’s not going crazy and Sheila is actually alive.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Ridge and Steffy Question Deacon’s Actions

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_2546
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Finn Believes Deacon Might be Right About Sheila

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Deacon Sharpe, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Daddy Deacon is Stunned to Realize He Hit The Sheets With Sheila

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2397
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Deacon Freaks Out at the Crematorium

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Deacon Sharpe, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Deacon Quickly Realizes Sheila is a Problematic House Guest

By Joshua BaldwinComment