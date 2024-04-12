Sean Kanan

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Deacon is looking at a picture of him and Sheila on his phone. He guzzles his drink and says aloud how he thinks he’s going crazy. With that, Deacon flashes back to seeing Sheila at the morgue and telling her to rest in peace. Deacon knows he saw her body but can’t understand what he experienced at the crematorium. TEN TOES! He thinks maybe he’s not going crazy and Sheila is actually alive.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Ridge and Steffy Question Deacon’s Actions

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!