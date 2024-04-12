Tamara Braun

On today’s Days of our Lives recap:

Brady Pub: John and Marlena are hanging out with Tate and talking about Holly. Tate says he likes Holly but understands why they want them apart. Tate heads off to answer his phone and grab John some hot sauce. Left alone, John says his talk with Harris helped give him perspective about being brainwashed and how to deal with the guilt of his actions.

Casa de Johnson: Steve tries to give Kayla flowers, but she has not time for his foolishness. He apologizes again and she stops him, saying she knows he feels bad. Because she loves him, she decides to forgive him for being “reckless and boneheaded.”

Steve reminisces about his past with Kayla and ends up talking about what happened with John and Konstantin in Greece. Steve says he tried to bury the memory and now John wants to turn himself in for Katarina’s murder. He’s also worried because he hasn’t dealt with his own guilt and shame.

They go on a bit more and Kayla says it’s time for her to meet up with Stephanie. With that, she exits but runs into John on the way out. She looks at him, punches him in the chest and leaves.

Steve tells John about his conversation with Kayla as the two enjoy a beer. Steve almost begs John to let him help with figuring out what happened with Katarina. John agrees and they begin to go over what they remember about the night.

Kiriakis Mansion: Maggie tells Holly she understands why she lied about the drugs. Holly is still mad at herself for getting Tate in trouble. When Maggie exits, Holly uses the burner phone to text Tate.

Konstantin sits with a picture of his daughter and goes on about a life cut short. With that, he pulls out the pawn card and flashes back to confronting John.

He texts back and says he’ll meet her in the park soon. Just then, Maggie returns with sustenance and Konstantin enters. Maggie introduces the two before Holly lies and makes her exit.

Horton Square: Stephanie runs into Everett and things are awkward. He apologizes for everything he’s put her through. Stephanie says she’s working things out with Jada. She wants to know if he still has feelings for Jada. Everett says he doesn’t as he can’t remember her. Stephanie wonders why he won’t sign the divorce papers.

Everett refuses to sign the divorce papers as Bobby Stein. When Stephanie says he knows he’s Bobby, Everett tells her to keep that name out of her mouth. He deflects by saying he’s working through his issues in therapy and is on the way for a session.

Kayla runs into Stephanie and asks about what’s going on with Everett.

Brady Pub – Harris’ Room: A frantic Ava arrives and kisses Harris. They quickly hit the sheets. In the afterglow, Ava says how happy she is because he will never abandon her. Just then, she texts Tripp and says she’s found a place to stay as Harris wants her to move in. They move on to talking about Clyde and Harris says there are no new leads.

Park: Holly arrives and Tate scares her by walking up behind. They discuss how ridiculous it is their parents are keeping them apart and then get all flirty and kiss. Afterwards, they get cozy on the bench. Just as they begin to kiss, Kayla and Stephanie arrive on the scene.

University Hospital – Marlena’s Office: Everett arrives and he says he’s been struggling. They go on to talk about Jada and his feelings for Stephanie. Marlena also wonders why he won’t sign the divorce papers. He explains about not wanting to sign Bobby’s name. He goes on to say he wasn’t honest with her about what he saw during they hypnosis. Everett admits he saw himself staring back at him and wonders about the meaning.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Kristen and Nicole Throw Historical Jabs

Endings

Tate and Holly ask Kayla and Stephanie not to tell anyone they were together. Kayla and Stephanie reluctantly agree before making their exit. Holly and Tate decide it’s best if they go home.

Kayla and Stephanie move into the square and talk about how lovely it is to be young and in love. Stephanie goes into discussing Everett, how happy they were and how things have gone so wrong.

Marlena doesn’t have an interpretation for Everett about what he saw during the hypnosis but thinks he’s struggling with leading a double life. With that, he thinks digging into his past is a mistake and exits with a quickness.

John and Steve review the night Katarina died. John wonders about her mother and Steve says it’s possible she’s still alive and knows something. They decide to start an investigation into her whereabouts.

Konstantin says he will miss Maggie as he’s been denied an extension on his visa.

Ava tells Harris about the call from Clyde and the job he’s asked her to do.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!