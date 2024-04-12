Matt Ashford, Bryan Dattilo, Lamon Archey, Brandon Beemer, Victoria Konefal, and More Join Growing List of DAYS Returnees

Days of Our Lives is giving a big send-off for the late Bill Hayes (Doug Williams). Actors Lamon Archey (Eli Grant), Matthew Ashford (Jack Deveraux), Brandon Beemer (Shawn Brady), Bryan Dattilo (Lucas Horton), Victoria Konefal (Ciara Brady), Martha Madison (Belle Brady Black), and Sal Stowers (Lani Price) are all heading back to DAYS to participate in the upcoming funeral for Doug, according to online reports.

RELATED: Surviving Days of Our Lives Original Cast Member Maree Cheatham Returns For Doug's Funeral

This news comes on the heels of news of other fan favorites returning to pay tribute to Hayes as his character passes away.