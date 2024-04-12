Skip to main content

Surviving Days of Our Lives Original Cast Member Maree Cheatham Returns For Doug's Funeral

Maree Cheatham

Another former Salemite is returning home. Actress Maree Cheatham, the only surviving original cast member of Days of Our Lives, is slipping back into the role of Marie Horton. Cheatham originated the role as the youngest  child of Tom and Alice Horton in 1965. Marie is also the grandmother of Nick Fallon (played by Blake Berris from 2006-2009 and again from 2012 and 2021).

According to online reports, Cheatham will be joining a long line of fan favorites returning to DAYS to help pay tribute to the late Bill Hayes as the character of Doug Williams passes away.

Cheatham's last appearance on DAYS was in 2010.

