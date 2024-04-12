Skip to main content

BREAKING NEWS: The Talk Renewed for 15th and Final Season

CBS gives The Talk a shortened 15th and final season.
Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O'Connell, Natalie Morales, The Talk

The Talk won't be talking for much longer. CBS announced today that the gabfest has been renewed for a truncated Season 15, which is also slated to be its last!

Look for the daytime chatfest to wrap in December. I hear the show's co-hosts were told yesterday of its fate. 

CBS Entertainment President  Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios President David Stapf said in a released statement: 

The Talk broke new ground when it launched 14 years ago by returning daytime talk to CBS with a refreshing and award-winning format. Throughout the years, it has been a key program on CBS’ top rated daytime line-up as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe

RELATEDCBS and NAACP Developing Black Daytime Soap From Michele Val Jean

The Talk made its debut in 2010, replacing iconic Procter and Gamble daytime soap, As The World Turns. News broke earlier this year that P&G and CBS are once again teaming up for a daytime soap, The Gates, from creator Michele Val Jean and CBS/NAACP partnership boss Sheila Ducksworth

