The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Jordan Has A New Target

Colleen Zenk

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) wonders if she can truly trust Claire (Hayley Erin).

Lily: The Chancellor-Winters CEO (Christel Khalil) is determined to make Daniel (Michael Graziadei) pay for breaking her heart.

Adam/Chelsea: The Newman black sheep (Mark Grossman) and his ex-wife (Melissa Claire Egan) butt heads over Connor. Watch for Adam to go to Sharon for some advice.

Danny/Christine: Cricket (Lauralee Bell) halts her romance with the rocker (Michael Damian). Look for Christine to get a visitor from her past.

Traci: The novelist (Beth Maitland) gets tough with Ashley (Sharon Case).

Newmans/Abbotts: The feuding families put their issues aside and join forces when Harrison and Claire go missing during Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki's (Melody Thomas Scott) 40th anniversary party. Everyone thinks Claire is behind the kid's disappearance, but Jordan is the culprit, and she decides to use him for her schemes. Will the Abbotts and Newmans stop Jordan in time?

Summer: The Newman tartlet (Allison Lanier) leans on her parents (Joshua Morrow and Michelle Stafford).

Nikki: The socialite fills Lauren (Tracey Bregman) in on a little secret. Later, Nikki goes off-script.