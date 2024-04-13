Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of April 15-19, 2024

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

We begin our new week in Salem with Rafe (Galen Gering) asking Jada (Elia Cantu) if he should “ask her again.” She says she thinks he should ask her again… perhaps, they are discussing moving in together.

Holly (Ashley Puzemis) and Tate (Leo Howard) are next on the agenda. Theresa (Emily O’Brien) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) still maintain their relationship is toxic and they should remain separated.

A snowstorm hits the Horton cabin and something happens leading Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes), Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) to head out into the elements. Julie and Johnny return to find Chanel is not there. Paulina (Jackée Harry) gets a call learning Chanel is missing. Marlena (Deidre Hall) arrives to find Paulina is no longer in her hospital room despite warnings her radiation therapy could endanger others. Marlena tells John (Drake Hogestyn) that Paulina is radioactive.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Kristen and Nicole Throw Down

What are you looking forward to next week? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!