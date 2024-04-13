On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

University Hospital – Paulina’s Room: Paulina is working on her computer when Sarah arrives to check in on her progress. They chat for a bit and she exits.

University Hospital – Lobby: Sarah updates Abe on Paulina’s condition and says he can visit her virtually during her treatment. Sarah gives him a tablet and leaves him to chat with his beloved.

University Hospital – Paulina’s Room: Paulina answers his call and tells him to hold on as she finishes up a text as she has so much work to catch up on. Abe gives her some advice, but Paulina says she knows how to do her job. She’s very concerned EJ has called a press conference for the following day. With that, they hang up the call and Paulina tries to call EJ.

Chanel calls Paulina and they chat about her treatment at the hospital. Paulina says she’s feeling cooped up and asks about Chanel and Johnny’s time at the cabin. They swap I love yous and quickly hang up.

Kiriakis Mansion: Maggie doesn’t want Konstantin to leave but he explains his Visa issue. He says he can’t get a work Visa because he has no specialized skills and no family to sponsor him. The only other option is marriage. Maggie says she has access to amazing attorneys who might be able to help. She promises to find a way through the situation when Xander arrives with baby Victoria.

Xander tells Konstantin he has been exonerated of the attempted murder charges. They get snarky and Xander says he overheard the story of his Visa issues and wonder if he needs an escort to the airport. Maggie says she’s going to work with her lawyers to help Konstantin stay. Xander gets snarkier and says Konstantin should know when he’s outstayed his welcome. Further, there’s a mafia related reason he is unable to return to Greece.

Konstantin hopes he will be able to share Greece with Maggie someday. She switches the topic and asks about Xander’s plans for the future. He says he’s hoping to continue his work at The Spectator.

Julie lurks in the hallway with a glass of wine trying to deal with the chaos she’s experiencing while in close quarters with screaming urchins. Just then, Thomas runs in front of her and spills her wine. Just then, Chad arrives and apologizes saying they were playing hide and seek. Julie thinks it will be lovely when they can go home again and exits to get more wine.

Julie comes downstairs as baby Victoria is loudly fussy. She tells Maggie she needs to get out of the house and away from all the noisy children. Maggie understands and tells Julie to get out and take care of herself.

Maggie returns to the living room to find baby Victoria has calmed. Just then, Chad enters wondering if anyone has seen Thomas. Xander asks if they can chat about work and Konstantin takes the opportunity to take Maggie outside for a stroll.

Xander tells Chad he wants to return to The Spectator and asks about Everett. Chad updates him and Xander says he wants to work on an investigative piece on who is framing him. Further, he wonders why The Spectator didn’t publish more stories about Stefan. Chad tries to explain but Xander thinks The Spectator should have provided more insight. That being said, Chad gives Xander clearance to dig into DiMera dirt. They both agree to attend EJ’s press conference the next day.

Upstairs, Thomas is in Konstantin’s room and quickly finds something he shouldn’t – the pawn card.

Outside, Maggie and Konstantin take a seat and discuss the possibility of him staying in Salem. Maggie wonders why he would want to stay in a city that’s been so fraught with conflict for him.

Horton Cabin: Johnny and Chanel return from a hike and immediately get to making out. Johnny pours them some wine and they discuss their original honeymoon in Italy. They quickly eat dinner and Johnny suggests they go back to Italy. For now, Chanel only wants to enjoy being at the cabin and skip dessert. Johnny decides he wants to share a surprise instead. He brings in two sticks and says they’re going to make s’mores. Chanel is not up for that particular task.

Johnny tries to convince Chanel but she’s unwilling to use sticks from outside. She’s come up with a more sanitary plan of her own and he relents.

Chanel and Johnny chat a bit before stripping down and getting down to business. Before they go too far, the door opens and a soaked Julie enters.

Endings

Paulina instructs Abe on how to take care of things at the house. He insists everything will be ok and only wants her to rest. They exchange I love yous and hang up.

Johnny puts on his shirt and Chanel apologizes Julie found them in a state of undress. Julie says they’re at the Horton cabin and Chanel says Sarah offered it to them. Julie suddenly realizes they’re on their honeymoon and apologizes for the intrusion. Julie tries to leave but Johnny and Chanel say the storm is too strong and she needs to stay. The couple decides to camp out on the couch and give Julie the bedroom. She reluctantly agrees and heads to the bedroom.

Xander and baby Victoria arrive at the pub to meet Sarah. He updates her about Konstantin and his worry about his continued presence. Sarah tries to calm his concerns by reminding him everything has been quiet for the last few months. Xander understands but says the Greek mafia doesn’t just go away.

Maggie wonders how Konstantin is able to stay around John and Steve when they were responsible for his daughter’s death. He says he’s only concerned with making the most of their time together. With that, he asks her to dance and makes a cheesy comment about music being in his heart. She rises and they commence dancing.

Thomas stares at the pawn card just as Chad enters and scolds him for being in Konstantin’s bedroom. Thomas crosses his fingers and lies when Chad asks him if he touched anything in the room.

