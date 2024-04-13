Steve Burton

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Nina is thrilled to be able to tell the men about Carly's activities. Michael says it's his mother's business as he storms out. Curtis says Carly is a consenting adult and Drew says they have a right to their privacy.

Curtis wonders when Drew and Carly broke up and Drew says he broke things off when Jason returned.

Carly joins Michael, who tells her about Nina's shenanigans in Drew's office. Carly's not concerned and tells Michael what really happened all night with John.

Alexis tells Gregory she won't be able to be his plus one because she might be getting her license back. Alexis says it's a long shot which is why she hadn't told him before now. She admits she worried if she gets her hopes up and it doesn’t pan out, her sobriety will be at risk.

Sasha tells Cody she's job searching but isn't finding anything. She wonders if she was too hasty in leaving Deception then decides she doesn't want to do anything she dreads. Cody asks that she let him know when she decides what she does want to do.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Valentin Refuses to Help Anna

Haven is not thrilled to hear Lucy is the new spokesperson for Home and Heart. Lucy and Maxie argue about the decision to let Sasha go. Maxie says they started Deception together and need to stick together. Haven decides Lucy can't be the spokesmodel, so their session is cancelled. Maxie argues and eventually convinces Haven to change her mind so as not to lose the spot.

Brook Lynn tells Tracy about the honeymoon in Florence and her plans for buying Chase a new truck. Tracy tells her not to disrespect her new husband because it will put stress on their marriage. Tracy says Chase is very traditional and her actions could devalue his gesture. The two discuss failed Quartermaine marriages and Brook Lynn suddenly worries her marriage is doomed. Tracy tells her to understand the two are different when it comes to money.

Jason wants to buy the Metro Court back for Carly and tells Diane to make it happen. Diane says Nina won't want to sell and Carly won't take a handout. She asks if he signed the papers the assistant dropped off last night, but Jason says he never received them. Carly stops by with the papers.

Diane interrupts NIna's call to say she has a client willing to buy the hotel and willing to go 3% over market value. Nina asks who the client is, and Diane tells her it's Jason, so Nina figures it's for Carly. Diane points out how tedious hotel work is. Nina counters with 15% over market value and Diane counters the counter with 4%. Nina says she needs to think about it.

Carly tells Jason she did something he's not going to like and explains about helping John. Carly says the muggers didn't take anything and thinks maybe Sonny was behind it. Jason doesn't think Sonny would have John beaten up since he's a federal agent, but Carly thinks Sonny doesn't care. Jason tells her to stay out of it, but Carly tells him what Nina saw and figures it's only a matter of time before Sonny hears about it.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!