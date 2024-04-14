The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of April 15-19, 2024

Joshua Hoffman

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

RJ (Joshua Hoffman) LIGHTS INTO Zende (Delon de Metz) about sleeping with Luna (Lisa Yamada).

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells Deacon (Sean Kanan) to stop with the Sheila business.

Luna turns to Poppy (Romy Park) to soothe her broken heart.

Lauren (Tracey Bregman) chats with Deacon about Sheila’s history.

Hope (Annika Noelle) tells Liam (Scott Clifton) why she refused Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) proposal.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) talks to Steffy about Deacon’s far-fetched theory.

Hope and Liam decide to let Beth hang out with Deacon.

Deacon does some digging about Sheila.

Everyone worries about Deacon’s sanity.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!