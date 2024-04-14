Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of April 15-19, 2024

Brandon Barash

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) agrees to marry Konstantin (John Kapelos) to keep him in the country.

Stefan (Brandon Barash) hires Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) as his attorney.

Ava (Tamara Braun) recruits Harris (Steve Burton) to help retrieve Gil’s black book for Clyde (James Read).

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and Stefan plot to keep EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) from controlling DiMera Enterprises.

Rafe (Galen Gering) pressures Everett (Blake Berris) to sign the divorce papers.

Chanel (Raven Bowens) gets lost in a snowstorm.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!