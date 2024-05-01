Exiting Days of Our Lives Actress Victoria Grace Posts Pic From Last Day on Set

Victoria Grace (Wendy) is bidding adieu to Salem. The actress posted a picture of her final day on the set of Days of Our Lives along with co-star Lucas Adams (Tripp). Onscreen, both Tripp and Wendy departed Salem on Monday’s episode after finally being able to get over the family drama the two were embroiled in, courtesy of Tripp’s mama Ava (Tamara Braun), for Hong Kong.

Will the two return? For now, both Tripp and Wendy called their time away from Salem an “extended trip” and pledged to return. See the last day on set pic below!