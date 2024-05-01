Meteorologist Rob Marciano OUT at Good Morning America

ABC/Heidi Gutman

ABC News and Good Morning America meteorologist Rob Marciano is out at the Mouse House. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marciano, who began working with the network in 2014, is no longer an employee at ABC’s News division, and there is no reason given as to why he isn’t with them. Page Six has reported Marciano was temporarily banned from GMA studios in Times Square after there were allegations of him making a female employee uncomfortable with his behavior.

Prior to working for ABC News and GMA, Marciano briefly worked as a co-anchor for Entertainment Tonight and was an anchor and meteorologist for CNN.