The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Katie and Hope Urge Brooke to Reclaim Her Power at Forrester Creations

Katherine Kelly Lang

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope is updating Katie and Brooke on her battle with Steffy over Hope For The Future. She thinks it’s personal and Katie doesn’t disagree. Brooke wonders if there’s a plan. Hope thinks they should all go over to Forrester Creations and have a business conversation in its rightful place. Katie reminds Hope of Steffy’s authority but Hope counters Ridge is co-CEO and slides her eyes over to her mother. Hope reminds her mother she has clout at Forrester with everything she’s done for that company. Katie hops on board and says her contributions to the company are legendary and continue to pay dividends. She continues by renewing the topic of Brooke taking on a larger role at Forrester. Hope agrees it’s time for Brooke to reclaim her place and power. As a united team, Brooke, Katie and Hope will be able to stop Steffy.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Hope Accuses Steffy of Tanking Hope For The Future

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!